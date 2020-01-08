Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: synopsis of the first episode of the new saga revealed

Share it:

The future of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally starts to shine again, at least according to the words of the manga designer Mikio Ikemoto. In addition, according to consistent corridor rumors, the anime will continue well beyond the Bandit Mujina saga.

In any case, the always attentive Organic Dinosaur is preparing for the debut of the new narrative arc by revealing the synopsis of the new saga on the net that we report here:

"Hozuki Castle" is a penitentiary from which it is really difficult to escape, and is currently controlled by the Kusagakure village. Boruto and Mitsuki from Team 7 are sent on a mission to the castle. In fact, in the prison there is a former member of the terrible criminal organization of the "Bandit Mujina". The two meet Kokuri, an original member of the organization who fled their clutches after betraying them. Team 7 will have the mission to protect him from Mujina killers. Meanwhile, Sarada Uchiha, hiding his identity is added to the mission. The new adventure of Team 7 is about to begin! "

Boruto episode 141: Naruto Next Generations, therefore, entitled "Ninja Prison: Hozuki Castle", will debut next January 26 in Japan, finally kicking off the narrative arc that will resume the canonical adventures of the manga. And instead, what expectations do you have for this new anime saga? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided at the bottom of the page.