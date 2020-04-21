Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, stop for the episodes of the anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The saga of interruptions in the world of anime due to Coronavirus continues. The pandemic hit Japan hard, forced to run for cover by declaring a state of emergency across the nation, and this seriously affected the work of animators and especially voice actors. therefore Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will go on hiatus.

Despite the programming of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had already led to the announcement of the Kara saga complete with Jigen's voice actor, Studio Pierrot, through a note on the official website of the anime, decided to communicate the suspension of transmissions. This is the confirmation after a few weeks in which various rumors chased about the possible stop of the anime of Boruto, now mandatory and occurred after that of other names known as ONE PIECE and Digimon Adventure 2020.

The episode scheduled for May 3, 2020 will be postponed until there are improvements on the Coronavirus front. After episode 154, insured for Sunday April 26, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will focus on reruns, restarting the airing with the first episode.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is an anime produced by Studio Pierrot and a direct sequel to Naruto. There story focuses on Boruto Uzumaki, son of the seventh Hokage, and on the events that will intersect with the interests of the Otsutsuki clan.