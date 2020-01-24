Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Sarada's new outfit silences the fans

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Even without fully convincing the public of the print edition of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, however, Sarada's design has been appreciated over time, thanks above all to an anime that has made the best due to the character's features. With the arrival of the new saga, the team has proposed a new outfit for the young ninja.

Boruto's episode 141 will kick off the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina, with our heroes in charge of a mission at Hozuki castle. Boruto and MitsukiIn fact, they will have to infiltrate as prisoners to protect Kokuri, a life-threatening prisoner after betraying his bandit companions. However, the iconic heroine of the franchise, the aspiring Hokage, will also participate in the new saga Sarada.

The Pierrot studyfor the occasion, he lent the young ninja a splendid outfit to be able to infiltrate the prison. To discover the secrets of prison, Sarada disguised herself as an aspiring journalist, with delicious clothing that has found an excellent appreciation from fans. The character design in question, however, you can admire it yourself at the bottom of the news, thanks to the first leaks of the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

READ:  The anime "Pet" shows its first Opening, the singer is the author of the Tokyo OP Ghoul

Waiting to be able to admire team 7 again at work, how about taking a look at the trailer for episode 141 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Let us know what you think of DellSarada outfit, as always, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.