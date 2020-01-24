Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Sarada's new outfit silences the fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even without fully convincing the public of the print edition of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, however, Sarada's design has been appreciated over time, thanks above all to an anime that has made the best due to the character's features. With the arrival of the new saga, the team has proposed a new outfit for the young ninja.

Boruto's episode 141 will kick off the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina, with our heroes in charge of a mission at Hozuki castle. Boruto and MitsukiIn fact, they will have to infiltrate as prisoners to protect Kokuri, a life-threatening prisoner after betraying his bandit companions. However, the iconic heroine of the franchise, the aspiring Hokage, will also participate in the new saga Sarada.

The Pierrot studyfor the occasion, he lent the young ninja a splendid outfit to be able to infiltrate the prison. To discover the secrets of prison, Sarada disguised herself as an aspiring journalist, with delicious clothing that has found an excellent appreciation from fans. The character design in question, however, you can admire it yourself at the bottom of the news, thanks to the first leaks of the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Waiting to be able to admire team 7 again at work, how about taking a look at the trailer for episode 141 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Let us know what you think of DellSarada outfit, as always, with a comment below.