Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sarada will be forced to confront Sakura

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

All the attention of fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is undoubtedly focused on these episodes that are finally adapting the original story of the manga. The Mujina Bandits have in fact taken action and Tento is in danger, only Boruto seems to be able to rush to save the boy.

nell 'episode 151 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in fact we will see an episode dedicated to Boruto and Tento, as can be seen from the title. But the following week will also leave space for the other characters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, such as Sarada Uchiha.

In episode 152 that will be aired on April 12, 2020, we will once again see the girl from team 7 della Foglia tested. After confirming that she is an Uchiha using Sharingan, Sarada will be forced to have a confrontation with the maternal side as well. THE Boruto's first spoilers: Naruto Next Generations 152 They claim that Sarada will undertake a lesson on medical ninjutsu and the teacher will be his mother Sakura.

Sarada he will discover that he is unable to use these healing techniques and will face the specters of failure. Will she be able to find self-confidence again despite her lack of mastery in the medical ninjutsu dear to her mother?