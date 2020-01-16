Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Sai and Ino return in the next episode

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Finally, with an almost spasmodic wait, the filler episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are finished, now ready to resume the transposition of the homonymous manga. In this regard, new images have been leaked on the net by virtue of episode 140, which promise a welcome return.

The time for fillers is finally over and, with it, the long sequence of episodes that have greatly expanded the narration of the anime. The saga of the Bandits Mujina, which resumes the adventures of the manga, will begin as early as next week, together with the debut of theepisode 141 of Boruto.

In this regard, after a taste of the next episode in the trailer, new images have emerged that herald an unexpected return. In particular, we note Ino and Sai who will be the protagonists for the conclusion of the last narrative arc in question, ready to start the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina. The screens leaked online, reported by Abdul Zoldyck, portray the two ninjas intent on loving moments as husband and wife.

READ:  Kevin Feige reveals who is the most powerful member of The Avengers

The images have found an excellent response among the fans, looking forward to meeting again a very appreciated couple within the franchise. Despite this welcome appearance, however, Episode 140 also presents a new type of Curse towards Enko Onikuma, subject to a heavy burden.

And you, on the other hand, are happy to see Ino and Sai within the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Tell us yours with a comment below.

