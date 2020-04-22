Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: revealed the evil plan of the Clan Ohtsutsuki

Share it:

The last chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they strongly showed Ukyo Kodachi's great talent in managing the narrative, offering a series of truly fascinating twists. After discovering the origins of the Ohtsutsuki Clan, the last chapter of the manga revealed their goal.

While the anticipations of chapter 46 suggest a battle between Jigen and Koji Kashin, as the latter collaborated with Amado to allow Kawaki's escape, in the last issue the evil plan of the alien Clan has finally been revealed. In this case, the reasons why the Ohtsutsuki came to Earth.

Thanks to Amado's role within the Kara Organization, as head of the research and development department, he managed to learn as much information as possible from his former allies. The large baggage acquired has turned into exchange goods in his defection in favor of Konoha, in an attempt to find protection from Jigen in the seventh Hokage. Thus, man has revealed to the ninja present there the real intentions of the Ohtsutsuki which consist in absorbing all the energy of the Planet – with the related extinction of humanity – through a divine tree.

Amado, in fact, calls the alien species a "parasitic breed", because they tend to evolve through the divine fruit, an object rich in genetic information and chakras that tends to grow in the tree mentioned above at the end of the absorption of energy from the Planet. To do this, the Ohtutsuki have brought with them a variant of the Decacoda, so that it can serve as a seed for the giant strain.

How will our heroes react now that they have learned the real goal of the Ohtsutsuki Clan? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.