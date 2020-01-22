Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Promise kept, new developments for Sarada and Kawaki?

January 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Kawaki is an enigmatic, complex and conflicting character between two diametrically opposite natures. Despite this, the boy managed to surround himself in Konoha with people who are placing deep trust in him, starting with Boruto and Naruto until reaching, in the last chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sarada.

The powers of the Kara Organization have given of a hard time for the new Team 7, who is trying in every way to counteract the formidable boron techniques. The ninja, managing to work as a team, managed to fight almost evenly against the enemy, while failing to deal heavy damage to the unbeatable threat.

Boron, in fact, like the members of the Kara Organization, conceal within their body a nucleus that they can move at will. Without destroying the same source, therefore, knocking out the enemy is practically impossible. At this point, Kawaki realizes that the only way to defeat him is to act before he can move the core and asks Sarada to use Sharingan to find its position.

READ:  Avengers Endgame: Thanos already told us how it ended in the first sentence of Infinity War

The teamwork found the enthusiasm of the fans who remembered Sarada's invitation to the boy with extreme pleasure to rely on her if needed, always ready to cover his shoulders in case of help. And it was extremely interesting to note how Kawaki took it at his word, opening the door to an interesting future regarding one of the team works that could hold great opportunities.

And you, however, what do you think of this collaboration between the two? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.