Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Promise kept, new developments for Sarada and Kawaki?

Kawaki is an enigmatic, complex and conflicting character between two diametrically opposite natures. Despite this, the boy managed to surround himself in Konoha with people who are placing deep trust in him, starting with Boruto and Naruto until reaching, in the last chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sarada.

The powers of the Kara Organization have given of a hard time for the new Team 7, who is trying in every way to counteract the formidable boron techniques. The ninja, managing to work as a team, managed to fight almost evenly against the enemy, while failing to deal heavy damage to the unbeatable threat.

Boron, in fact, like the members of the Kara Organization, conceal within their body a nucleus that they can move at will. Without destroying the same source, therefore, knocking out the enemy is practically impossible. At this point, Kawaki realizes that the only way to defeat him is to act before he can move the core and asks Sarada to use Sharingan to find its position.

The teamwork found the enthusiasm of the fans who remembered Sarada's invitation to the boy with extreme pleasure to rely on her if needed, always ready to cover his shoulders in case of help. And it was extremely interesting to note how Kawaki took it at his word, opening the door to an interesting future regarding one of the team works that could hold great opportunities.

And you, however, what do you think of this collaboration between the two? Let us know with a comment below.