Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kashin Koji usa il Rasengan sorprendendo tutti

The adventures of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations also in the anime. While in the manga, readers are confronted with one of the most important moments in Naruto’s life, in the anime the struggle with the Kara organization has just begun. Recently it also showed up Kashin Koji starting a battle very important.

Nell’episodio 187 di Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the masked man with white hair has engaged in a fight with Konohamaru Sarutobi. Between one blow and the next, Konohamaru decides to pull out one of his tricks up his sleeve: the Rasengan. The sphere of condensed and spinning chakra begins to form in the right hand, but surprisingly Konohamaru sees Kashin Koji doing the same.

In mid-air, Kashin Koji creates in the right hand the same blue shimmering sphere of Konohamaru, proving to know how to master Rasengan as good as the jonin. This leaves both Konohamaru and Boruto, Mitsuki and Sarada amazed who are there to observe the scene. Kashin Koji and Konohamaru then collide their Rasengan, and the result was a draw, with both contenders dismissed. Below is the excerpt of this short fight of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 187. How will the story continue in Boruto episode 188?