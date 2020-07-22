Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: it's official, here's how many chapters will be adapted

Share it:

After a long wait, even the animated counterpart of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has begun to bite into the heart of the main events, finally presenting the real enemies of the work, namely the Kara Organization. But how long will this adaptation inspired directly by the manga go on?

In the face of some slight variations, as in Boruto 's design, the intent of the Pierrot study is to preserve the best features of the original work which is enjoying considerable success at home, thanks to some geniuses found by the duo composed of Mikio Ikemoto is Ukyo Kodachi.

However, in the past few hours one of the anime screenwriters took part in a brief moment of response and response, Honda Masaya, which confirmed that the current Kara saga is closely related to the arch of Ao. He also specified that the series is venturing towards the beginning of the narrative arc mentioned above, around chapter 16, and that it will probably continue undisturbed until chapter 23. It has not been confirmed whether at the end of this transposition 'anime will continue directly with the Kawaki saga or with a new sequel of filler episodes, but we will keep you updated pending more news.

