Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is the relationship between Sakura and Sarada really so idyllic?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If there is one thing from the exit of Boruto: Naruto next Generations the fans liked it very much, it was to be able to review their favorite characters, introduced in the sequel series, adults and, above all, to see them in unprecedented situations and that we could never have witnessed, such as family relationships, in the specific parent-child.

Just think of main characters like Naruto, Sakura or Sasuke. You would never have imagined seeing Naruto father interact with their children? Or Sasuke, the most glacial of the Ninja, in a normal family situation with his wife and daughter Sarada? I really don't think so. Perhaps none of us expected it and the fact that the opportunity to see them in this new guise, with many more years on their shoulders, was the reason that pushed many longtime fans to continue following the story that it is currently being narrated in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The series many times, especially at the beginning of the season, took its time to analyze and deepen the family relationships. To give some examples, the conflictual one between Naruto and Boruto, or the more complicated one between Sarada and an absent father and a mother who doubted it was the real one.

Just dwelling on Sarada, if for all this time we believed that he had a relationship rather confidential with Sakura and much less with Sasuke, because of the missions that had always seen him far from the village, perhaps we should think again. Surely mother and daughter have a more relaxed relationship since they have always lived together, but as evidenced by the last episode aired of the anime, 152, it would seem that Sakura ignores very trivial things about Sarada and that Sarada does not tell her mother many things about herself.

In fact, as you can see from video brought the lime to the article, we are witnesses of a curtain that discovers Sakura trying to teach her medical arts to his daughter, realizing only once the training has started, which perhaps is not the case so carried for that gill of the ninja arts. This makes it clear how the two never have faced such a conversation until then and to confirm even more the thing is the question that at the beginning of the episode Sarada turns to Sakura, asking her why she decided to specialize in the medical arts.

The small one Uchiha for a long time she was obsessed with her father, but apparently, although it is not something extremely serious, even with her mother there is some communication problems.

What do you think of Uchiha family relationships? Let us know below in the comments.

The names of the next episodes of Boruto have been revealed: we will also review Himawari.