Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Is Studio Pierrot recycling the animations?

Studio Pierrot is a well-known company in the animation sector, albeit not for strictly positive reasons. Despite the talented animators who are part of the company, many projects are qualitatively mediocre. Of course, this ambiguity is also part Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The new saga, which finally takes up the canonical events of the manga, has already aroused considerable food for thought, such as the original ending of episode 141. A production as big as that of Borutohowever, he forced Pierrot to make some compromises, especially in the technical field. It is not the first time, in fact, that fans are annoyed by the animations, often of low quality.

At the center of the controversy, this time, is the "excessive laziness" of the study that has started recycling entire sequences from past episodes. The clip attached at the bottom of the news, in fact, shows how episode 87 literally recycled the movements of Boruto from the sixth opening. According to some comments, moreover, it seems that it is not even the first time that Pierrot study rely on pre-existing animations to speed up production times. Some fans have tried to defend the company's choice in order to speed up the realization of the episodes which, unfortunately, in the hands of the company tend not to have an easy life as shown by Black Clover.

And you, on the other hand, do you consider them mistakes recently? Let us know with a comment below.