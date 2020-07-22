Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Is Isshiki's personality the result of betrayal?

Share it:

At the expense of mediocre expectations, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally, he managed to develop an extremely fascinating narrative arc characterized by a large number of twists and unsolved mysteries. And speaking of one of them, a fan recently tried to clarify Isshiki Ohtsutsuki's personality.

As revealed on the occasion of Boruto's chapter 46, Amado explained that possession of Jigen's body was caused bysudden betrayal of Kaguya against Isshiki who, taken aback, was forced to find a way to survive. The monk, who was around at the time of his escape, became a rescue anchor waiting to apply karma for a correct resurrection. However, according to a theory exposed by a fan, the betrayal may have caused him a big problem to his personality.

As far as we know, Isshiki (Jigen) could have recovered Kawaki at any time, yet he preferred to discover the Organization's traitor instead of hurriedly going to the Leaf Village. It is not excluded that Isshiki, in reality, respects and takes into consideration his allies, since the betrayal could have caused him a strong psychological as well as physical damage. Also, if the assumptions about the close link between him and Kaguya were confirmed, then there would be more than one reason why he may have received mental damage. The battle with Kashin Koji highlighted this element again, as throughout the course of the clash he tried to get a conversation with the opponent to understand the reasons for the betrayal.

Is this really so? And you, instead, what do you think of this interesting hypothesis? Let us know with a comment below.