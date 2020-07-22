Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Is Isshiki's personality the result of betrayal?

July 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

At the expense of mediocre expectations, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally, he managed to develop an extremely fascinating narrative arc characterized by a large number of twists and unsolved mysteries. And speaking of one of them, a fan recently tried to clarify Isshiki Ohtsutsuki's personality.

As revealed on the occasion of Boruto's chapter 46, Amado explained that possession of Jigen's body was caused bysudden betrayal of Kaguya against Isshiki who, taken aback, was forced to find a way to survive. The monk, who was around at the time of his escape, became a rescue anchor waiting to apply karma for a correct resurrection. However, according to a theory exposed by a fan, the betrayal may have caused him a big problem to his personality.

As far as we know, Isshiki (Jigen) could have recovered Kawaki at any time, yet he preferred to discover the Organization's traitor instead of hurriedly going to the Leaf Village. It is not excluded that Isshiki, in reality, respects and takes into consideration his allies, since the betrayal could have caused him a strong psychological as well as physical damage. Also, if the assumptions about the close link between him and Kaguya were confirmed, then there would be more than one reason why he may have received mental damage. The battle with Kashin Koji highlighted this element again, as throughout the course of the clash he tried to get a conversation with the opponent to understand the reasons for the betrayal.

READ:  ONE PIECE 982 updates on the serious state of a character

Is this really so? And you, instead, what do you think of this interesting hypothesis? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.