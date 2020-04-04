Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: is a "big" announcement for the anime coming?

Share it:

Not without great anticipation, Studio Pierrot has finally started to propose to the public the canonical adaptation of the manga by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, interrupting the long sequence of original filler bets. However, for fans of the anime, the surprises may not be over yet.

While the spring season officially begins with the debut of Boruto's new opening, the latest current saga is in full swing. The young man I try, conscious of his own value, in fact, he is attempting a desperate move pending the arrival of his friend to save him. But what will happen to the TV series once you have finished adapting the narrative arc taken from the homonymous manga?

From the preview of the magazine V-Jump an interesting detail emerged, that is a "big" announcement regarding the anime scheduled for April 20, in conjunction with the release of the Boruto chapter 45: Naruto Next Generations. On the net, some fans saw in the opening the members of the Kara organization as well as some original characters introduced only with the television series, and it is not excluded that the announcement in question may refer to the next saga of the anime. In this regard, it is also possible that the unpublished events of the series may be a problem in the long run.

In any case, we suggest that you continue to follow us in order not to miss the latest news on the subject. In your opinion, what will the announcement concern? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.