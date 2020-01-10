Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: in episode 139 a sweet moment between Boruto and Sarada?

January 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
This weekend will make the debut of episode 139 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, where a first trailer for the new episode is already available. However, with thearch of the Bandits Mujina coming home in two weeks, Studio Pierrot is preparing to prepare the new saga in the best way, even with affectionate scenes.

Entitled "Fear !! Onikuma Enko", the episode is preparing to close a series of fillers that lasted several months, finally giving space to the canonical events of the manga. In this regard, thanks to the new narrative arc, the titles of the first three episodes of the Saga de Bandits Mujina, who promise interesting implications starting from January 26th, the date on which the anime will finally close a long sequence of spin-off episodes.

However, from some new images leaked on the net for this weekend's episode, several screens show some sweet moments of embarrassment between Boruto and Sarada. Probably, the two characters will have a tender moment that will surely make the couple's lovers happy. But speaking of the franchise, what do fans expect from Boruto's new narrative arc: Naruto Next Generations?

And you, on the other hand, can't wait to admire some tender scene between the two young protagonists? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page, but not before having looked at some scenes of the new opening of the anime.

