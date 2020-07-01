Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: How did Amado get "that thing"?

Share it:

After a bit of particularly subdued narrative arcs, the last saga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally accelerated the rhythms of the narrative, starting a long series of fundamental clarifications to better understand the latest events. However, an anime leak seems to have confirmed a particular theory.

With the release of chapter 47 the mask of Kashin Koji has finally fallen, whose identity therefore consists of a Jiraya clone, the Hermit of the Toads. Although these two are very different in character, it is undeniable that his character triggered a very strong feeling of nostalgia in the hearts of fans who had to greet the iconic ninja against Pain in one of Naruto's most epic battles.

However, in the past few hours a leak emerged from one of the next episodes of the anime of Boruto, in which some members of theKara organization they are located in the Leaf Village. This could explain how the mysterious organization is linked to the aforementioned battleground, as well as to the Amado's requests to obtain Jiraya's body to be able to study it. After all, the same researcher reaffirmed his interest in the Toad Hermit in the last chapter of the manga.

And you, instead, what do you think of the real identity of Kashin Koji, what role do you think it will play in the next chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.