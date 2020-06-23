Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: here's how to kill an Otsutsuki, clearly explained

Share it:

After a long wait and numerous speculations, the last chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he threw the mask finally revealing the true identity of Kashin Koji. However, the chapter was also extremely important for another sensational revelation: how to kill an Otsutsuki.

The latest issue of the Naruto sequel is continuing the long wave of revelations, necessary to understand the new narrative rhythms following the defection of Amado. The former researcher of the Kara Organization, in fact, is revealing to the Hokage and to those present the ultimate purpose of the alien clan, even taking advantage of it to clarify the mysteries related to karma. As if that wasn't enough, Amado even showed Konoha ninjas how to kill an Otstsuki.

As we know, therefore, Kashin Koji's goal is to kill Isshiki which is currently hidden in Jigen's body like a parasite. Taking advantage of the weakness of the leader of the Kara Organization following the clash with Naruto and Sasuke, the Jiraya clone embarked on a clash with his target using techniques related to the natural sphere, without chakras and impossible to absorb for karma, putting one of the axes in Jigen's sleeve out of order.

The ultimate goal of this is to make the guest's body unusable and to force Isshiki to exploit karma to wake up permanently. From this precise moment, therefore, Amado's plan begins. With the resurrection of an Otsutsuki, in fact, all those cursed backup symbols inserted inside the different host bodies disappear, including Kawaki, in order to prevent the birth of multiple copies of the same character.

If there is no reserve corps for an Otsutsuki, then it becomes automatically possible to permanently kill them. A matter of timing who now passes everything in the hands of Jiraya's clone.