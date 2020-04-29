Boruto Naruto Next Generations: has the new chapter opened a plot hole?

Share it:

The last chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they gave an important turn to the main plot, thanks above all to the defection of Amado in favor of the Village of the Leaf. However, the revelations of the mysterious man shed light on an alleged inconsistency with the prequel Naruto Shippuden.

During chapter 45, Amado, thanks to the knowledge acquired for years in the research and development department ofKara organization, clarified some concepts about the Ohtsutsuki Clan, an alien race that arrived on Earth in order to absorb its energy and evolve. As we know, in fact, Jigen is hiding a Decacoda whose ultimate goal is to serve as a seed for the Divine Tree.

The plan of the clan, therefore, consists precisely in planting a Decacoda under the ground which, slowly consuming the host Planet, will subsequently grow into a tree from which, finally, if everything should proceed according to plan, the "fruit of the chakra"During the serialization of Naruto, however, the Hermit of the Six Ways revealed to the protagonists that he had fought together with his brother against the Decacoda, the size of which was an embodiment of the divine tree. By definition, the term "incarnation"is the act in which a spirit – the divine tree in this case – takes shape.

However, at the same time, the Decacoda is actually the original seed according to Amado's words, thus creating confusion within the vital circle of the fruit of the chakra. And you, however, what do you think of this revelation, is it an inconsistency or an articulated way to describe the same thing? The space dedicated to comments is at your disposal.