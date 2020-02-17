Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: first spoilers for chapter 43 and color covers

February 17, 2020
Also this month, the release of V-Jump magazine is preparing to continue the exploits of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The clash with Boro has reserved many surprises, but after the combined attack of Team 7 will our heroes be able to defeat the opponent? The outcome of the fight in the spoilers of chapter 43.

After the preview of the new chapter, 4 days in advance of the publication in Japan of the new issue of the magazine, the first spoilers of the new manga release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Finally, in fact, the outcome of the clash with Boro was revealed, which therefore follows:

"A new Team 7 finally manages to overwhelm Boro's super-regeneration. However, Boro still has an ace to play. After recovering the" container ", Boro leaves the battlefield to return to the headquarters of the Organization. Kara. Suddenly, a portal opens before the eyes of Boruto and his companions, who in the meantime had been trapped within another dimension. "

Well, then, Boro has finally managed to avoid the incredible surprise shot combined by Sarada and Kawaki, even managing to escape from the battlefield with what, theoretically, would be Naruto's container. Pending the complete spoilers, which will arrive in the next few hours, we refer you to the color page of the magazine at the bottom of the news. And you, instead, what do you think of these first spoilers? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment in the space below.

