Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: first look at the villains of the new saga

With the narrative arc focused on the Bandits Mujina, the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will connect for the first time to the narrative material of the manga, after basing a narrative composed purely of filling episodes.

Compared to the paper work, the animated series – as widely expected – a more diluted plot will follow, but already episode 144 – "The Secret of Kokuri" – offers us a first look at the antagonists who threaten the safety of the village of Konoha.

The mission of Team 7, inside Hozuki Castle, is to locate the former member of Bandit Mujina – Kokuri – which has become a real target. In fact, he is said to have deserted the criminal organization and to be aware of the position of the money stolen during a violent robbery.

So, while Boruto and the rest of the team try to convince Kokuri to empty the bag, another member of the gang (Tsukiyo) is on the heels of the former partner with the aim of capturing him. However, both sides got the wrong idea about Kokuri.

After Sarada uses his Genjutsu to force him to tell the truth, ours discover that he has never been a real member of the Mujina gangbut rather an accountant with whom he collaborated. The moment Kokuri realized that the money collected by the gang was the same as the one stolen from the robbery, he ran away, panicked.

Subsequently, Kokuri donates the money to a local charity, but in the end the criminal gang reaches him by encircling him near a cliff, and it is precisely here that we make their acquaintance for the first time.

The preview of Boruto's next episode shows Team 7's race against time. Meanwhile, the synopsis of episode 145 anticipates a bad situation for Sarada.