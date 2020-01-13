Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: fans love Boruto's design in episode 1

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
The first episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it is certainly among the episodes with the most powerful impact in the history of the franchise. Boruto's mature and severe gaze collides with Kawaki's glacial coldness, in that end-of-the-world panorama of the Leaf Village.

The growth of Boruto continues slowly and steadily, with the shadow of Ibiki Morino still able to inspire fear and terror in the eyes of the protagonists. Meanwhile, the animated adaptation edited by Pierrot study is preparing to finally pause the long sequence of filler episodes to resume the canonical story imagined by the original manga.

With the paper counterpart approaching the leg of the anime's first episode, the same TV series still has a long way to go. Despite this tortuous path, fans remain ecstatic at the thought of the future of the work, aware of the epic clash that will come sooner or later. In fact, recently, fans of animated transposition have begun to show their enthusiasm for character design by Boruto when he grows up, with that halo of maturity that distinguishes his development disfigured by a long scar. That severe expression is torn has sparked many theories about the powers of the young ninja, who has done nothing but fuel expectations for a saga that still has much to tell.

In this regard, we can only hope that the anime will also be able to stimulate that epic quality transmitted by Boruto's design. But speaking of the television series, have you seen this spoiler hidden in the ending?

