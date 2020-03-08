Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: episode 151 promises Boruto's "return of Karma"

Share it:

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally resumed adapting the manga and now seems ready to chase the canonical events of history. Meanwhile, the synopsis of episode 151, which will debut in April, entitled "Boruto e Tento", has leaked online.

In the last episode the final battle of the saga of the Bandits Mujina, with the narrative arc now running out before the debut of the canonical transposition of the story. The first information has already emerged on the net about the return of the manga adaptation starting from the synopsis of episode 151, released from the usual OrganicDinosaur, and which follows:

"Boruto moved quickly to help Tento; however, Shojyoji, the leader of the Mujina Bandits, is barring his way. Shojyoji's body multiplication technique not only tears away Boruto's memories and abilities, but he even manages to steal his appearance: Boruto, therefore, must try to escape from the technique while fighting against Shojyoji to protect Tento. Shojyoji is a formidable and unyielding enemy able to force opponents to fight. As if that were not enough, a strange phenomenon hits the seal in the palm of Boruto's hand in the middle of the battle that prevents him from moving. Suddenly, inadvertently and in response to the phenomenon, Shojyoji spits out something strange. "

The episode in question will air on April 5, 2020 and will adapt the events around chapter 14 and 15 of the manga. And you, instead, what do you think of these implications? Let us know with a comment below.