Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: does the protagonist's design change in the new saga?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally introduced one of the most crucial narrative arcs of the whole story, presenting the true enemies of the anime. However, Studio Pierrot plans to make some slight changes to the manga, altering some aspect of the character design.

After more than 150 episodes and a swinging narrative, finally the animation studio in charge of the transposition of the manga has started the adaptation of the Kara Saga. In fact, yesterday the episode n ° 157 made its debut, introducing the new villains of the undercover anime as well as the leader of the Organization in question, Jigen, which even began with a short dialogue.

However, in the teaser trailer of episode 158 which will air on July 26, Boruto also appeared with a slight modification to his design. As you can see yourself from the screen attached at the bottom of the news, therefore, the protagonist wears gloves similar to those used by Kakashi in Naruto Shippuden, probably to conceal karma.

A particularly slight change compared to the manga, but which tends to underline Boruto's characterization in the face of new developments. And you, instead, what do you think of this slight modification? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.