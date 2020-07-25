Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Does Naruto and Sasuke Really Have Hope?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The ending of the last chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it has left thousands of readers in suspense who now have to wait a month to find out the continuation of the story. For Sasuke and Naruto the situation is getting really complicated, can they really do something against the mammoth opponent?

The situation appears desperate and not even Isshiki's ambiguous personality will be able to stop him from accomplishing his goal: capture Kawaki and perform a complete resurrection. In the sensational finale of the last issue, in fact, the powerful Ohtsutsuki freed himself from Kashin Koji, forced to flee due to his injuries, to teleport immediately near the Leaf Village.

Just a few moments before, Amado had warned Sasuke and Naruto that Isshiki would arrive soon to recover Kawaki and that the battle was inevitable. The traitor of the Kara organization is aware that the two ninjas are currently the strongest characters in the franchise from the Allied front and that only they can stop the alien threat. However, it is only right to remember how both were cornered by the same opponent in Jigen's body who, by the way, was less powerful than the current form of Isshiki. Sasuke had been reduced to death while the Hokage, however, had been locked up in another dimension where only the nefarious intervention of the Neo Team 7 allowed the recovery in extremis.

Despite their strength, there is no way to rule out yet another defeat for the two strongest ninja of Konoha, also by virtue of the iconic first chapter of the manga. But do you think Naruto and Sasuke really have any hope of making it or is it the beginning of the end? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.