Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Chapter 43 puts fans in raptures

The manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Genrations finally seems to have reached a turning point, proposing a number that has enthralled its fans. In this regard, let's take a look at how fans reacted to chapter 43.

The "awakening" of Boruto as Momoshiki impressed the community dedicated to the sequel to the masterpiece of Masashi Kishimoto, showing off an epic fight. In fact, with a powerful rasengan, Momoshiki managed to end the fight with Boro, in the meantime transformed into a being nothing short of monstrous, and then collapsed on the ground with the body of the protagonist unconscious.

But it was not the only twist, as at the end of the episode the attention moved to the headquarters of the Kara Organization, with Koji Kasshin ready to seize the opportunity granted byJigen's current weakness and finally be able to kill him. However, if you have not yet had the opportunity to recover the latest issue of the manga, we remind you that the complete summary of chapter 43 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is available, as usual, among our pages.

At the bottom of the news, moreover, we took the opportunity to attach some of the most exhilarating reactions manifested by the communities of the work. And you, however, how did you react to the reading of the last chapter available? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.