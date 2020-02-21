Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Chapter 43 puts fans in raptures

The manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Genrations finally seems to have reached a turning point, proposing a number that has enthralled its fans. In this regard, let's take a look at how fans reacted to chapter 43.
The "awakening" of Boruto as Momoshiki impressed the community dedicated to the sequel to the masterpiece of Masashi Kishimoto, showing off an epic fight. In fact, with a powerful rasengan, Momoshiki managed to end the fight with Boro, in the meantime transformed into a being nothing short of monstrous, and then collapsed on the ground with the body of the protagonist unconscious.
But it was not the only twist, as at the end of the episode the attention moved to the headquarters of the Kara Organization, with Koji Kasshin ready to seize the opportunity granted byJigen's current weakness and finally be able to kill him. However, if you have not yet had the opportunity to recover the latest issue of the manga, we remind you that the complete summary of chapter 43 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is available, as usual, among our pages.
At the bottom of the news, moreover, we took the opportunity to attach some of the most exhilarating reactions manifested by the communities of the work. And you, however, how did you react to the reading of the last chapter available? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.
Naruto, age 12: only knows how to use shadow clone jutsu, an admitedly advanced technique but still not something that makes him superior to his peers and superiors
Boruto, age 12: * creative mode * pic.twitter.com/s8JsPtlkRk
– Scarlet Thorfinn Avi (@TheStrugglerBro) February 19, 2020
Not to hate on momoshiki, because he turned this chapter into a godly chapter, but what is his issue with Naruto?! 😂😂
Boruto Ch.7 = Steal Chakra
Boruto Ch. 43 = Steal Chakra pic.twitter.com/bhtW85vKSi
– Abdul Zoldyck (SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE) (@ Abdul_S17) February 20, 2020
When You realized Boruto actually had markings before Ichigo, Boruto was realized in May 2016 while Ichigos Transformation was June 2016 😂 pic.twitter.com/8PpGXBM3HZ
– Yoshioka Seijūrō (READING KINGDOM) (@Samurai_Takezo) February 20, 2020
FAM what is THIS CHAPTER ?? Absolutely mind blowing, this is some next level stuff, WOW 🔥🔥🔥 BORUTO GREATNESS 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/mHiwzXs5TP
– Mikey (@Gutsy_Fool) February 20, 2020
omg love the chap i loved it how well ikemoto drawn boruto in this chapter boruto was so cooool. ikemoto's art is so improved 🔥🔥🔥 omg the foreshadowing😱 "he will lose everything" and boruto saving sarada i'm soft😭. borusara💯 pic.twitter.com/QaeNdD7U3Q
– sahil || borugoat || (@ ReadyBoy444) February 20, 2020
GOD DAMM "BORUTO" OKAY pic.twitter.com/9CRFNApZnY
– ً (@garouhk) February 20, 2020
I just read Boruto chapter 43 and oh my goodness this is literally one of the best chapters of Boruto. I've already seen spoiler images yesterday but that literally saved me from getting a heart attack now lmao. Today's review will be special, see u on youtube.#BorutoGreatness pic.twitter.com/6ZClJQeJzg
– Eternal Hokage (Watch Vinland Saga) (@EternalHokageYT) February 20, 2020
When people want to trash Boruto series. pic.twitter.com/bNWFR64qCg
– Borusara and Todomomo (Mimi) ❤ ~ Senior 2020 (@Bosaklov) February 20, 2020
