Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Boruto has finally unveiled his dream

We had already guessed it from the beginning, yet Boruto has no intention of taking the path of his father and becoming a hokage. But what is the dream of the young ninja then? The last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to have revealed the future of the protagonist.

Episode 149 of the anime took up the events of the current canonical transposition of the manga, with Naruto's son grappling with a bodyguard mission towards the young man I try. Despite some initial reluctance, the two are slowly getting to know each other by finding many more similarities to each other than expected. In a scene from the episode mentioned above, the two were the protagonists of an exciting dialogue in which Boruto has finally revealed his dream.

In fact, Tento has always tried in every way seek the attention of the father, just like Boruto used to do with Naruto, even if he often got mixed results. Precisely that statement has started to make the young ninja reflect on all the past adventures so far. And it was precisely that thought that allowed him to finally find the goal he so much wanted to find. Just like Sasuke, Boruto's dream is to be a ninja who is supportive of the hokage, strong enough to help.

An ambition that could clash with his father's aspirations, yet they genuinely certify a dream that is anything but banal. And you, instead, what do you think of this decision? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.