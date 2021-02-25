Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anuncia el primer episodio completo de Kawaki

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations The Vessel Arc’s first big fight just ended when Boruto and Team 7 worked together to defeat the tech-assisted deadly assassin, Ao.

The danger was far from over, as the suspense of the previous episode saw Kara’s Kashin Koji make an appearance. However, the suspense of the Episode 187 was much more intriguing, since Kawaki he finally made his way to the anime show.

With Kawaki finally brought into the anime series with the end of the previous episode, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 188 will be Kawaki’s first full episode as part of the animation.

Kawaki vs Boruto en el Opening 8 “BAKU”

This was one of the most anticipated debuts among fans from the series’ original manga launch, and fans can see a bit of why with the intense preview of the upcoming episode that takes it completely into the spotlight.

The Episode 188 The series is titled “Awakening”, and the preview of the episode suggests that this title refers to the newest addition to Kawaki. This character was found in the middle of a giant crater after presumably taking down a group of powerful robots on his own.

Boruto: Episode 188 “Awakening”

The suspense of episode 187, saw Boruto notice a small mark in the middle of this mysterious stranger’s hand that matches his own. Through the events of the first episode, we learn that this brand is actually a powerful ability known as “Karma” that Boruto had accidentally activated in fighting Kashin Koji.

If this “awakening” refers to Kawaki, it probably refers to his own kind of Karma. What makes things more intriguing is the powerful energy he seems to be struggling with towards the end of the preview as well.

But with Kawaki now in the anime entirely, the arco Vessel has really started in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The Truth News reminds you that you can watch the show on the official Crunchyroll site.

