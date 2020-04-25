Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Amado is more important than you think

April 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Ever since the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gotten into the gears of the narrative, the story has started a succession of twists to say the least sensational. In the last chapter, in fact, the evil plan of the Ohtsutsuki Clan was finally revealed, a project so sophisticated as to require all the help possible.

Amado's defection and the betrayal of Koji Kashin against Jigen and the Kara Organization has opened up extraordinary new implications. In chapter 45 of the Naruto sequel, the plot took an unexpected turn following the revelations, to say the least, essential for narrative purposes. Amado, to seek the protection of Konoha after escaping from the mysterious organization, was willing to tell the Hokage and the ninja present there real identity of the Ohtsutsuki, an alien race whose only real intention is to absorb the energy of the Earth to evolve.

At the same time, the defection of man broke a hole in the Kara system, as not only the man is aware of numerous plans of the Organization, but at the same time the Head of the research and development department who guaranteed their power passed away. Boron, but also other members of the mysterious sect, have been subject of an experiment by Amado which gave them strength and boundless strength.

That it was precisely his and K.K. to have moved the balance needle in favor of Konoha? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, in the space below.

