Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: a leak confirms the return of the anime, that's when

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it is one of the best known projects in the current long-term anime schedule. Studio Pierrot's adaptation of the homonymous manga, however, unlike the original work, has significantly lengthened the narrative by altering the linearity of the sequence of events.

Inevitably, this forced the production to have a long rundown of filler episodes that were not particularly appreciated by the community, especially after some particularly intense narrative arcs. Despite this, the series continues to be followed by a fair number of viewers, to the point of being one of the bulwarks of the television broadcaster Tokyo TV.

After the Covid-19 outage last April, Pierrot hasn't revealed any more information about the continuation of the anime until last week, when the official Twitter profile promised news coming soon. As promised, the information finally came through a leak leaked on the net that heralds the return of Boruto's anime. In addition, a poster was released for the occasion, the same attached at the bottom of the news, which confirms the debut of episode 155 next July 5th.

Certainly pleasant news for fans of the saga who have been waiting for months for news on the television adaptation of the Naruto sequel. But speaking of the anime, did you know that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is facing a period of crisis?