Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a fan creates a brilliant Momoshiki cosplay

Everything seems ready for the return of the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, after several months of pause due to the interruption of the works due to the Nuovo Coronavirus. However, Studio Pierrot is ready to relaunch and finally begin the highly anticipated saga of Kara.

One of the biggest limitations of the anime, as well as one of the main reasons for controversy regarding the transposition of the manga by Naruto sequel, is the abundant presence of filler episodes, or episodes not inherent to the main plot. Inevitably, the decision has significantly removed the original counterpart from the television counterpart, with numerous events that still need to be animated.

Furthermore, the figure of Momoshiki, a key element for the next narrative arches. In this regard, a fan, a certain wegenaer, has recently reinterpreted the character in question in a brilliant cosplay, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The interpretation has been particularly appreciated by fans thanks to the attention to detail carefully studied by Lara Trash, as shown by the thousands of positive events attached to the original post.

And you, however, what do you think of this particular Momoshiki cosplay, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below, but not before having a look at this illustration on the Rasengan of the Uzumaki family.