Boruto Naruto Next Generations: a dark figure is shown in the trailer of the 155th episode

The one of Naruto it is undoubtedly one of the most important epics that have ever been seen in the great anime and manga industry, a franchise that has in some sense dictated the law for many years influencing countless works and becoming over time a real cult in the eyes of millions and millions of fans.

The brand has seen the arrival of various themed works including manga, animated series, films, video games, gadgets of all kinds and much more, countless productions which Boruto has also joined: Naruto Next Generations, real sequel to the original work that after the arrival of a widely followed manga, saw the concretization of an animated adaptation much discussed for some narrative choices that proved capable of violently splitting the audience between those who appreciated the courage shown and those who, on the other hand, would have expected well other.

Just talking about the animated series, the trailer for the awaited 155th episode was recently published on Twitter. The video – which you can view at the bottom of the news – shows the various characters and events that will be presented during the episode, also offering a first look at a mysterious hooded figure. Having said that, it is important to specify that this time there was no information on the release date of the episode, likely sign of the fact that we may have to wait longer than normal before the official release.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few days it had been announced that the anime of Boruto Naruto Next Generations will be paused because of the Coronavirus. Despite this, however, the fans have shown all their interest in what will be shown in the next episodes of the anime, which will introduce the narrative arc of Ao.