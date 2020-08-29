Entertainment

Boruto Naruto Next Generations 49: can Boruto control Karma?

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Since the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gotten into gear, the Naruto spin-off sequel hasn’t stopped throwing sensational twists. Mikio Ikemoto and Ukyo Kodachi are finally able to overturn the popularity of the work, all through brilliant ideas and sensational battles.

The arrival of one of the strongest villains in the entire franchise has completely questioned the whole apparatus of ninja powers, as Sasuke and Naruto may not be powerful enough to defeat Isshiki Ohtsutsuki. Both, in fact, are aware that they are the only ones able to do something against the deadly opponent, even though only some time before they were cornered by Jigen, its weakest variant due to the limitations imposed by the monk’s weak body.

The presence of Boruto will be crucial for the outcome of the battle precisely because of the karma it brings with it. During the duel with Boro, the ninja was outclassed by Momoshiki’s personality which has nevertheless manifested a quantity of power that is nothing short of mammoth. If Boruto was able to exploit that energy, he would certainly be able to meet Sasuke and Naruto and prevent the success of Isshiki’s plans. Ohtsutsuki himself, in fact, after being teleported away from Konoha, wondered “how much karma and power the brat can use“, a sign that it is possible to further exploit Momoshiki techniques.

And you, instead, what do you think? Let us know with a comment below.

