Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48, release date and forecasts for the new chapter

July 15, 2020
It has been several months now Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken the rhythm with the monthly release of V-Jump. The work of Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto, after being moved less than a year ago by Weekly Shonen Jump, has adapted to the release around the 20th of each month between Japanese magazine and streaming platform MangaPlus.

All of this will happen again this month, given that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 48 will debut at 17:00 on Monday 20 July on MangaPlus in English and Spanish. But what is to be expected from the next monthly appointment? Let's see together what could happen Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48.

With the communications cut off, Naruto was unable to observe the true face of Kashin Koji, who turned out to be a Jiraiya clone. The battle with Jigen is still ongoing and the authors will inevitably have to show its conclusion, with the now certain death of this version of the hermit of the toads.

In Konoha instead, Naruto will have to make a decision about Amado. His role as an informer is heading towards the final phase and therefore the refugee status for the scientist could be finally declared, together with the release of the young Shikadai. But much will still need to be clarified about Kawaki who seems to have lost karma at the moment. But what will become of Boruto, who is still a Momoshiki banner? Sasuke will attempt to track down a way to save his protégé.

