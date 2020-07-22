Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48: question of time, the beginning of the end?

Share it:

The last narrative arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it is among the most ambitious in the franchise, full of exciting twists and numerous changes in the face. However, chapter 48 of the manga leaves no room for doubt, the showdown has finally arrived.

The new chapter opens right from the epochal moment of Isshiki's reincarnation, just as he had planned Amado in his incredible plan to force him to withdraw karma from Kawaki and give Naruto and Sasuke a chance to take him out permanently.

Either way, the duel between Kashin Koji and the powerful Ohtsutsuki resumes again, with the latter deeply ahead of his opponent. In fact, Isshiki boasts of numerous aces up its sleeve that do not allow Jiraya's clone to even get close. Despite the difference in energy, the Kara leader takes advantage of this to warn K.K. that his role – that is, to force him to use karma – has been completed and that he will die on the spot, as Amado himself was aware of the immense power of an Ohtsutsuki. However, Koji does not believe his words and, convinced that the opponent is trying to distract him, activates the hermit mode.

Meanwhile, in Konoha, Amado reveals that the bomb linked to Shikadai is a fake and that it was all part of his plan to obtain asylum in the Leaf Village. Afterwards, it confirms what was previously quoted by Isshiki, that is K.K. he has no hope of being able to do it and that only Naruto and Sasuke can actually stand up to him. In addition, due to reincarnation in Jigen's weak body, the alien is just a few days old before his overflowing energy tears the guest to pieces. Therefore, his goal is to get Kawaki back as soon as possible, which is why neither Sasuke nor the Hokage can move in favor of Jiraya's clone.

The latter, meanwhile, is trying everything against the opponent, but nothing seems possible against Sukuna-Hikona, the eye skill of Isshiki. For this, K.K. he uses the blind spot of his left eye to throw a rasengan at him but, once again, he is stopped by huge stone steles. The Kara leader, in fact, used his own secret technique, the Dai-Kokuten, an evolution of Sukuna-Hikona able to preserve what has shrunk in an alternative dimension and to be able to reuse it at will, in a similar way and with fewer limitations than Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan. Several parts of Koji's body are now torn to pieces, which is why he uses an invocation technique to summon Kuchiyose and retire from battle before he is finally eliminated.

Back in Konoha, Sasuke prevents Boruto from going into battle with a memorable dialogue in which he says that only those who are ready to die for the Village can actually do something. And it is in that same moment that Isshiki teleports to the Leaf Village itself. The showdown has arrived.