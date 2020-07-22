Entertainment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48: how does the eye power of Isshiki work?

July 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For some months now the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has undergone a strong acceleration, continuing a narrative arc that is releasing pleasant surprises. The new villain, in fact, hides with it enormous power and numerous secrets that are leaking little by little.

Chapter 48 of Boruto, in particular, kicked off the beginning of the end, presenting the highly anticipated fighting between Kashin Koji and Isshiki Ohtsutsuki. The latter also has several ocular techniques that Jiraya's clone helped to clarify during the episode. The particular ability of the threats is nicknamed "Sukuna-Hikona", a power that can make Jutsu and objects smaller by simply pointing their eyes at them.

In fact, Isshiki himself managed to evade in this way the vast amount of techniques of K.K., albeit with a single handicap. Indeed, skill it resides only in the right eye making the left one a blind spot to be exploited for an opening. And so Koji tries to hit him with a huge rasengan which however fails due to yet another ace up the sleeve of the leader of Kara. To escape the opponent's attack, Ohtsutsuki's member evolves his eye technique into a secret ability nicknamed "Dai-Kokuten". It allows the owner to hide what has been shrunk in an alternative dimension in which time does not count and, consequently, to be able to recall it to your liking on any occasion.

READ:  NASA scientists say they have found evidence of a parallel universe where time goes backwards

And it is in this way that isshiki knocks out Kashin Koji, suddenly recalling columns that shatter the opponent's various limbs. A functional yet uncomfortable ability that at times recalls the powers of Obito's hypnotic sharingan, albeit apparently without constraints. And you, instead, what do you think of Sukuna-Hikona he was born in Dai-Kokuten? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.