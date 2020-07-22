Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48: how does the eye power of Isshiki work?

Share it:

For some months now the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has undergone a strong acceleration, continuing a narrative arc that is releasing pleasant surprises. The new villain, in fact, hides with it enormous power and numerous secrets that are leaking little by little.

Chapter 48 of Boruto, in particular, kicked off the beginning of the end, presenting the highly anticipated fighting between Kashin Koji and Isshiki Ohtsutsuki. The latter also has several ocular techniques that Jiraya's clone helped to clarify during the episode. The particular ability of the threats is nicknamed "Sukuna-Hikona", a power that can make Jutsu and objects smaller by simply pointing their eyes at them.

In fact, Isshiki himself managed to evade in this way the vast amount of techniques of K.K., albeit with a single handicap. Indeed, skill it resides only in the right eye making the left one a blind spot to be exploited for an opening. And so Koji tries to hit him with a huge rasengan which however fails due to yet another ace up the sleeve of the leader of Kara. To escape the opponent's attack, Ohtsutsuki's member evolves his eye technique into a secret ability nicknamed "Dai-Kokuten". It allows the owner to hide what has been shrunk in an alternative dimension in which time does not count and, consequently, to be able to recall it to your liking on any occasion.

And it is in this way that isshiki knocks out Kashin Koji, suddenly recalling columns that shatter the opponent's various limbs. A functional yet uncomfortable ability that at times recalls the powers of Obito's hypnotic sharingan, albeit apparently without constraints. And you, instead, what do you think of Sukuna-Hikona he was born in Dai-Kokuten? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.