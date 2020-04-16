Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 45, spoiler details on color and title arrive

Share it:

Ever since it was published in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has always enjoyed a color page in the opening of the chapter. This habit has not changed with the change of serialization on V-Jump and, therefore, also the Boruto chapter 45: Naruto Next Generations will open with a unique color.

After the latest events, the protagonist of the color page of chapter 45 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was inevitable. The first spoilers confirm that Amado will receive the cover, being also the proponent of all the latest events. The still enigmatic and mysterious character will appear alone, according to the first spoilers.

Amado will have gray or silver hair while the lenses he wears will be orange, surrounded by a black frame. Part of its accessories will maintain the same chromatic aspect of the glasses, while the jacket they are wearing will be a light beige. The pants will instead be black and there will be red inserts. Finally, gloves, shirt and boots will be of a pale green color.

The Boruto chapter 45 title: Naruto Next Generations will be "Desertion" and the reference could be primarily to Amado, but also to Koji Kasshin who is plotting an attack on Jigen in the shadows.