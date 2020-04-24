Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 45, Shikamaru also has a violent side

Share it:

We have known Shikamaru Nara for twenty years. The ninja of the Leaf Village was almost always calm and compassionate, letting himself go to other expressions very few times. Also in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has maintained more or less the same attitude, at least until the publication of chapter 45 where it shows a new side.

In the last chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Amado has arrived at the gates of the Leaf Village and has taken the young Shikadai Nara hostage, son of Shikamaru. After being put in contact with his father thanks to Ino's telepathic power, negotiations began between Naruto and Amado.

Brought inside the village to an interrogation room, Shikamaru let himself go venting all his anger on Amado, showing the character's parental instinct and one of the rare times he lost his mind. Amado is slightly surprised, although he continues to threaten to blow Shikadai's head when he likes and likes.

The implications, however, then seem to put Amado and Shikamaru on the same level, since they both want to destroy Kara's boss, Jigen. Indeed in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 45 we learn of a truth about the Otsutsuki clan.