Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 168: nuovo allenamento, power-up per Boruto e Sarada?

Behind the success of the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, on the strength of a last narrative arc that has fueled a hitherto subdued sequel, the controversial television adaptation chases him, controversial because of the numerous filler episodes that characterized the series under Studio Pierrot.

As historical figures put their lives on the line, the doors open to Boruto e Sarada to get a new power-up in the next few episodes. With the arrival of the Hirugas in the last episode, the anime’s narrative has further detached itself from the original manga story, loosening the frenetic rhythms of the saga dedicated to the Kara Organization. Anyway, the synopsis of episode 168, entitled “Workout Begins!“, heralds a new training for the two protagonists:

“Disappointed in themselves, Sarada and Boruto make the decision to embark on a new workout and get stronger. Currently, Boruto’s strongest technique is Rasengan and the ninja is still trying to make it his own to make it even more powerful. Since in Konoha there is another person able to use jutsu, Kakashi, Boruto decides to visit him. Meanwhile, Sarada has embarked on even more intensive training with her father, Sasuke, in order to master the Sharingan. Finally, Konohamaru and Mugino were given permission to visit Victor’s company to learn his motives directly from him. “

What techniques do you think Sarada and Boruto will learn? Let us know with a comment below.