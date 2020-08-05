Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 159, Hashirama also returns to the anime

Share it:

The founder of Leaf Village and first Hokage is Hashirama Senju, a legendary and powerful ninja who kept several clans at bay in a period of endless wars. His figure is still etched in the stone mountain that stands on Konoha, but we had the opportunity to see him in action also in the manga and anime of Naruto.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far had not yet had the opportunity to appear. However because of the Kara organization it seems that Hashirama is back in some form. In episode 159, team 7 embarked on a mission with Mugino and is forced to deal with a black market. Here are some traders who managed to get their hands on Hashirama cells, which in the past we have seen also used by Danzo.

Hashirama therefore does not return to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations with a physical form, but the importance of its cells is too high to be left in the wrong hands. If Kara in fact managed to get their hands on these and implement them in their devices thanks to its scientists, the strength of the organization would grow dramatically.

Will Boruto and his companions manage to resolve the situation in time or will they have to deal with Deepa and the rest of Kara?