Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 145: the preview shows the race against time of Team 7

After the end of the Time Travel arc, the soul of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began to follow the path already taken by the manga, although not without some difference. Indeed, the saga of Bandits Mujina made its debut in the TV series with some unpublished events not present in the paper counterpart.

In the last few episodes we have seen Boruto, Mitsuki and Sarada infiltrate the Hozuki Castle, a maximum security ninja prison, to defend a prisoner and former member of the Mujina Gang, Kokuri, who was threatened with death by his old comrades after stealing money from them. Assign yourself to find out who threatened Kokuri's life Team 7 he soon discovered that things are much more complicated than they seemed at the beginning.

In the last episode, in fact, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki found who had threatened the life of their protege, but at the same time things got complicated. Since not only the prisoners want Kokuri dead, but also the prison guards themselves they would seem to be in league with the members of the Mujina Band which now have as objective to transfer Kokuri to another wing of the prison, to remove him from the protection of Team 7 and bring him much closer to the members of the gang.

With these premises, the next episode, 145 entitled "Exit from Hozuki Castle", promises to be very tense, with our protagonists who will have to take a race against time to get their protégé out of trouble before he gets transferred. In fact, as can be seen from the preview video of the episode reported at the bottom of the article, the three ninja are devising a way to stop the members of the Mujina Gang who want him dead before it's too late. What they will have to do and what limits they will have to overcome in order to succeed is not known. So we just have to wait to know the new implications.

As we have repeated several times, the Band of Mujina Bandits in the manga starts in a completely different way, but it is hoped that the anime made this small stop at the Castle and invented the character of Kozuki only to introduce the events we have seen take place in the paper counterpart.

What do you think of this beginning of the saga? Are you enjoying it, or did you prefer it to be faithful to the manga? Let us know below in the comments.

