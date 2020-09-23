BORUTO: Mitsuki’s hermit mode still leaves us breathless

While searching for Hashirama cells, Boruto and the others found themselves having to face two members of the Kara organization. The first, Victor, we have already seen in the course of the manga while the second, Deepa, was created specifically for the animated adaptation.

Boruto (and the fans) during the last few episodes have realized that they will have to do everything to be able to defeat Deepa.

Thanks to her secret ability to turn her body into stone, Deepa turned out to be one of the strongest enemies the protagonists have faced. So strong that Mitsuki had to use her hermit mode once again, and as we well know, Mitsuki uses it only when strictly necessary because it drains her energy very quickly. In this case he had no other choice though, because Deepa managed to defeat Boruto and Sarada.

The return of Mitsuki’s hermit modes unfortunately was too short, but when we see it on screen (as well as being a joy to behold) it means that the enemy hasn’t left him many alternatives. As we know Mitsuki doesn’t use this ability that easily and this makes us understand how much Team 7 was in danger in the clash with Deepa.

Since the saga ofKara organization it was created specifically for the animated adaptation, meaning that perhaps there will be more opportunities to see this ability at work in the future. Probably the clash with Deepa will have an unexpected evolution while Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki will try in every way to defeat him.

But why does organization member Kara manage to stand up to the protagonists? Let’s find out about Deepa’s abilities.

What do you think of Mitsuki’s hermit mode? Would you like to see it in action again? How do you think Boruto and the others will be able to defeat Deepa? Let’s not forget that Deepa has also spread terror among Omoi and his group. Let us know in the comments!