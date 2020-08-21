Entertainment

Boruto meets the Attack of the Giants: the ninja of Team 7 become menacing Giants

August 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shown us many times the son of Naruto, and companions, struggling with very powerful opponents and moments that are nothing short of dramatic, but it is nothing compared to the bloody events told by Hajime Isayama in the Attack of the Giants, yet a fan wanted combine them into one beautiful illustration.

Assuming that the team element is present in both works, user @ Choco15Lesly imagined what the characters of Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki, as members of the Research Corps, and then later transform them into perfect and menacing Giants.

The result, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, are gods particularly detailed drawings, both as regards the style of the Giants, and for the attention to the characteristics of the original designs, such as the clothes that distinguish the members of the Research Corps, the symbols of the Leaf Village, and the effects of the cursed sign Karma on Boruto’s skin.

READ:  Digimon Adventure 2020: revealed the number of episodes of the anime

A crossover undoubtedly capable of teasing fans of the two series, especially now that we are getting closer and closer to the conclusion of the Attack of the Giants. Recall that Boruto chapter 49 has just come out, and that Sarada has become an adult in a nice fanart.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.