Boruto meets the Attack of the Giants: the ninja of Team 7 become menacing Giants

The series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shown us many times the son of Naruto, and companions, struggling with very powerful opponents and moments that are nothing short of dramatic, but it is nothing compared to the bloody events told by Hajime Isayama in the Attack of the Giants, yet a fan wanted combine them into one beautiful illustration.

Assuming that the team element is present in both works, user @ Choco15Lesly imagined what the characters of Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki, as members of the Research Corps, and then later transform them into perfect and menacing Giants.

The result, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, are gods particularly detailed drawings, both as regards the style of the Giants, and for the attention to the characteristics of the original designs, such as the clothes that distinguish the members of the Research Corps, the symbols of the Leaf Village, and the effects of the cursed sign Karma on Boruto’s skin.

A crossover undoubtedly capable of teasing fans of the two series, especially now that we are getting closer and closer to the conclusion of the Attack of the Giants. Recall that Boruto chapter 49 has just come out, and that Sarada has become an adult in a nice fanart.