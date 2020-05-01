Boruto: little Himawari is increasingly similar to her father Naruto

Share it:

If there is one thing that has always differentiated Naruto from all the others and that led him to be one of the most loved manga characters in the world is definitely his ability to use the words to give strength to people and to encourage them to be better. We have seen several times show off this ability over time.

In the years of serialization and airing of the anime, this peculiarities of the blond hero of the Leaf Village has passed, among fans, with the name of Talk no Justu, just to recall the ninja arts of the universe created by Kishimoto and also because, after all, this ability can be defined in all respects a technique, if not the one strongest technique he has, since it allowed him to change the whole ninja world.

We have seen this "little talk" with attached determination and strength of mind even on several occasions in her son Boruto, like a legacy that theUzumaki it will leave to posterity, together with the ability to change the world with the mere power of words. And to confirm this, he thought about the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, where we could see how too Himawari, the youngest daughter of the Seventh Hokage, as well as Boruto's younger sister and Hinata's daughter, show off the Talk no Justu during one mission with his classmates. This confirms how the father's will has been handed down to his children.

Himawari showed off her own communication skills and of one's determination when, during a situation of danger in which she had ended up with her teammates, she convinced the male of the group to abandon any purpose of surrender, to work together and complete the mission only with the power of words. As you can see from the video reported in the lime article, specifically the three boys had fallen into a deep well and no longer knowing how to get out of it, the boy had decided to use the signaling smoke generator so a teacher would go to save them. But before he can do it he comes stopped by Himawari who persuades him, making a speech on the notes of thypica soundtrack who has always accompanied us in the past during solemn moments like these.

"Are you really thinking of giving up?" he asks the boy. "Haven't you already decided to become a Shinobi? Are you going to give up everything right now? Then don't give up!" With these words he convinces his companions to collaborate and together, shoulders against shoulders, they go up the well step by step to get to the surface. "We will complete this mission, no matter how" says Himawari as they reach the summit.

What to say, it would seem that even the smallest of the house has determination to sell and a communicative ability that will only go to improve during growth. What do you think about Himawari? Did you enjoy learning more about the character? Let us know below in the comments.

