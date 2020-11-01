Boruto: Konohamaru and Mugino continue their mission in episode 173 of the anime

While Boruto and Sarada were busy training, Konohamaru and Mugino set off on a mission to investigate Victor and his mysterious company. In theepisodio 173 di Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the two ninjas may have finally discovered something.

In the previews of the 173 episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, published on Twitter by the user @ Abdul_S17, it is revealed that Konohamaru and Mugino are about to do an interesting discovery about Victor and his mysterious company. In addition, Orochimaru, Suigetsu and adult Mitsuki also appear in the short preview. Will the three be able to heal Mitsuki’s injuries during the fight with Deepa?

In addition to the video clip, the user also posted the synopsis of the episode, out November 8 on Crunchyroll. “Konohamaru and Mugino, on a mission in Victor’s company, are informed that the Daimyo of the Land of the Earth will visit the factory. Using this information, the two plan to investigate areas that only a small circle of workers can enter. Meanwhile, Boruto and Sarada, after completing the training, go to visit Mia, a client of their previous mission. When they give her back the ring of her beloved Anato, the young girl is shocked. ” Sarada’s outfit in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations has baffled fans. Meanwhile, the ninjas of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations celebrate Halloween in a beautiful illustration.