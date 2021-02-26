Boruto: Kawaki protagonist of the next episode? here is the preview

The narrative arc of the Vessel continues in Boruto. Following some clashes with the Kara Organization, the mysterious Kawaki has finally appeared and it seems that in the new episode the spotlight will all be on him. Let’s find out the preview together.

Recently, in the anime, Team 7 was involved in a rescue mission that led its members to face some threats. Among the enemies encountered there was To the, ninja of the Village of the Mist and traitor of Konoha, and later the fearsome Kashin Koji, which prompted Boruto to show himself in a new form. The last episode ended with a cliffhanger: after passing an area in which a fight seemed to have taken place, the protagonists found the unconscious body of Kawaki.

Thanks to the preview of episode 188, reported at the end of the news, we note the movements of some of the members of the evil group. The words of the voice actors, however, are all centered on the young figure found inside a crater and who has the same symbols of Boruto on his hand. At the end of the video we learn that the title of the episode is “Awakening“and at the same time we notice the new character stand up and be enveloped by the Chakra, it is therefore likely that the boy will come into action showing his particular type of Karma, skill introduced in the first episode of the anime.

What do you think? Are you waiting to find out more details about Kawaki? Let us know in the comments.

Finally I leave a fan made clip in which the characters of Boruto Konohamaru and Kashin Koji compete.