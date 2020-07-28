Boruto: Kara debuts in the anime but an unpublished and unknown member also arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Archived the Bandit Mujina, partly original and partly based on the events of the manga of Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto, the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has inserted a new filler arc between its episodes. These did not last long – net of the stop caused by the Coronavirus – given that the Kara organization now arrives.

We had already anticipated you some time ago that in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would have debuted Deepa, a member of Kara not present in the manga and who will be at the center of some events of the next episodes of the anime. After seeing all the hooded members of the organization gathered around Cape Jigen, episode 158 allows us to take a closer look at one of these members.

IS who is shown to us in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is Deepa, whose solo appearance was collected in some screenshots that you can see in the tweet below. Alone on a promontory, while observing a misty body of water, Deepa smiles and then eats a fruit. When the camera focuses on his face we can see the Roman numeral printed on his two cheeks. The number is seven, made up of a V and two I's. Being an unpublished character, it is not yet known exactly what Deepa is capable of and how it will be included in this saga.