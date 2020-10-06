Boruto: Kakashi is jealous of Naruto’s son, why?

A new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation went online, and shows us our young ninja during his training with Kakashi. Uzumaki’s son wants to become stronger at all costs, and he must become stronger, especially after the blow he took in the fight against Deepa.

Indeed Kakashi also taught Boruto some life lessons. Of course, being strong is important, but Kakashi also manages to be empathetic, and for this reason the teacher confessed to Boruto that he is jealous of him.

The confession was about mid-episode, when Kakashi and Boruto began training. At that moment Boruto said he was jealous of Kakashi’s strength, strength he proved to have from a young age, and that it would be a dream to be as strong as Kakashi and Sasuke. The Sixth Hokage however he will reveal to the young ninja why he should never want it.

Kakashi confesses to the boy that he is jealous of his education and the fact that Boruto is surrounded by people who love him, by family and friends. Boruto grew up in a moment of peace and didn’t experience all those losses like his teacher. The Sixth Hokage lost his friends in the war, along with his father and his master.

This confession of Kakashi also makes us think about the nature of Boruto himself. Many fans complain about the peaceful nature of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, the intent of the series, however, is precisely to enjoy the peace that the previous heroes have won by fighting hard.

Are you surprised by Kakashi’s words? If you missed it, we advise you to recover the new ending of Boruto Naruto Next Generation. If you want to know more in detail how Boruto’s training went, do not miss this reference to a moving scene of Naruto in this gesture of Kakashi.