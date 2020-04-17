Boruto: Jigen's official Japanese voice actor unveiled

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When creating one animated series and you decide to take the onerous commitment to give life to the static nature of the manga designs, you have to take care of many aspects to be able to pack a product of quality. Definitely the script, then the animation, but also the music and the voice actors who, the latter, carry a heavy burden.

Because if in paper works it is the way I am written the dialogues and how they resonate in our head to characterize a character and make it truthful to our eyes, in the anime it is the voice that this character has to arrive first. The timbre, the pauses, the breaths, the cadence. In an anime each of the various actors who are on the scene must, according to their characteristics, have a voice actor adequate which can best represent it.

It is certainly not an easy task, therefore it is better when the character played is in the voice actor's strings. According to many, among the most beautiful ones to lend their voices to, there are the bads, for their being unpredictable, outside the box, sometimes crazy and passionate. A well done villain has so many facets that a voice actor can really get lost in nuances, experiment with new ideas.

Just bad guys we want to talk to you today. Actually of a villain in particular, a character who follows the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations still has not had the pleasure of knowing, but that instead the fans of the manga know well. A very interesting character, the main villain of the series, and a member of Kara: Jigen.

While the anime is preparing to air some episodes filler in view of the subsequent episodes which will continue the canonical narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina, the last production preparations for when the villain will finally make his debut on the animated scene. Still the official communication of the cast of the new voice actors that will be added to those already present in the series has not been given (it should take place shortly), however according to some leaked rumors it will be Kenjiro Tsuda (Yu-Gi-Oh, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, One-Punch is Fairy Tail) to lend the voice to Jigen.

A voice actor who took part in the most important series on the scene Anime and Manga of the last years. Gave voice to characters like Seto Kaiba, a bully that in some way is attributable to a villain, or a Endeavor who, as much as he is a Pro Hero, has a tormented past and an attitude, especially in the first part of the series, which can be associated more with a negative character than a positive one, as proof hatred that many fans of the series have towards him.

We are sure that a voice actor of the caliber of Kejiro Tsuda can give life to a splendid Jigen, finding the right key to play such a fascinating character.

What do you think of the choice of the voice actor of the leader of Kara? Let us know below in the comments.

Boruto: the new episode reveals Naruto's weaknesses.