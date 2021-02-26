Boruto: is the future of Sasuke again in the hands of his former teacher?

Although they came out victorious in the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, for Naruto and Sasuke the consequences were terrible. The powers of the two shinobi of the Leaf have been significantly reduced, but for the Uchiha there could be a solution: to rely on his former master Orochimaru, redeemed in Boruto Naruto Next Generatins.

Exhausted from consuming too much chakra, Boruto’s body was possessed by Momoshiki, hidden in the boy’s karma seal. Taking him by surprise, the Otsutsuki managed to hit Sasuke with a kunai, depriving him forever of the eye with the Rinnegan.

Back at the Leaf, no one seems able to cure the Uchiha: restoring the Rinnegan goes far beyond Sakura’s medical abilities and the technological means of Doctor Katasuke and Amado, who could only reconstruct a digital eye. However, for Sasuke there seems to be an escape, rely on Orochimaru.

As we all know, during the time they spent together, the Sannin did several researches on Sasuke’s DNA. Through i jutsu proibiti, Orochimaru could restore lost ocular art.

Although he doesn’t trust him due to their background, Sasuke knows that Orochimaru is the only ninja who can help him. Therefore, in order to continue defending the Leaf Village, the Uchiha could return to the court of his old master, who could thus complete his work of redemption. Or fulfill the shattered dream in Naruto Shippuden.

Meanwhile, in Boruto a serious threat hangs over the protagonist and his father, that’s what happens. In addition, the true goal of the Otsutsuki Clan in Boruto has been revealed.