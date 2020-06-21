Entertainment

Boruto: Is Kawaki a perfect host for Isshiki? Here because

June 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the last chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we discovered various information regarding the mysterious Otsutsuki clan, thanks above all to the figure of Amado, and the clash between Koji Kashin and Jigen showed the weaknesses and limitations of the host of Isshin.

Throughout the chapters published so far, Jigen prepared Kawaki to be a perfect Isshiki Otsutsuki container, and considering what is shown in chapter 47, it appears that Kawaki may indeed be a better host than the head of the Kara organization.

Jigen was in fact a simple monk who, unfortunately for him, came across a dying Isshiki, who did not hesitate to make it his container. The substantial difference between Kawaki and Jigen is therefore preparation, which makes it the body of Kawaki much more suitable to use the power of Otsutsuki without the limits shown by Jigen against Koji Kashin.

However, one problem remains: Isshiki is unable to regenerate itself within Kawaki due to the cursed sign present on both Jigen and Kawaki himself. Karma can be used to regenerate only on one guest at a time, so as long as Isshiki uses Jigen's body as a container, Kawaki will not become the new host of the terrible Otsutsuki.

Recall that chapter 47 showed us the true form of Isshiki Otsutsuki and we also discovered the true identity of Koji Kashin.

