Boruto is already starting to break away from the manga: episode 158 introduces a key character

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has not accomplished what can be called a classic path. Started at the same time as the manga published on Weekly Shonen Jump first and V-Jump then, it immediately presented an infinite sequence of filler episodes, interrupted only in recent times.

However, even the narrative arcs taken from the manga of the same name have undergone several changes that allowed strong elongations of the story. This choice then led to one Bandit saga Mujina different from how we knew it even if still faithful for many traits.

The same process is taking place at saga of Kara, started from a few episodes, and in which we have already known the unpublished character Deepa, a member of the enemy organization and not present in the manga. With episode 158, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations inserts a new modification to the story we knew from the comic.

In fact, it is officially introduced Mugino, a Konoha ninja who has so far been away from the village for a few years to deal with other business in the region. Now he has to accompany Konohamaru and team 7 to the Land of the Valleys, which he discreetly knows. This mission is obviously not present in the manga and Mugino in the history of Kodachi appears in chapter 16 in a quite different context. How far will Boruto: Naruto Next Generations narrative go?